In the veteran’s team event, BPCL defeated ONGC 2-1 in the semifinal while OIL beat EIL two sets to 1 in quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles open, seeded player Rohan Bopanna and BR Nikshep (IOCL), Vishnu Vardhan (ONGC) and Shiv Purusharthi (GAIL) have reached second round.

In women’s team event ONGC defeated EIL 2-0. Final will be played between IOCL and ONGC tomorrow.

In the women’s singles open, seeded players Dhruthi Venugopal and Sai Samhitha (ONGC), Nidhi Chilumula (IOCL) and Prathana Thombare (IOCL) reached semifinals which will be played tomorrow. In a major upset in the women’s single event, Prathana Thombare (IOCL) women’s India ranking 17th defeated 6th seed Prerna Bhambri ranking (GAIL) (8-4), stated a release.