

UKAA secretary Nagen Bongjang (R) flanked by working president Bhuban Lahkar (C) addressing the media in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Addressing the media today, Nagen Bongjang, secretary, UKAA, said: “The TG Baruah Memorial 6th Youth and 8th U-21 years State Karate Championship will be held from February 10 to 12 while a two-day training camp will be held on February 10 and 11. The training camp for kata and kumite for all the participants will be conducted by KAI general secretary and WKF certified coach Shihan Bharat Sharma and WKF Class-A referee and KAI referee commission chairman Shitan Paramjeet S Singh.”

The Assam team will be shortlisted from this championship for the KAI National Junior and U-21 Years Karate Championship to be held at New Delhi from May 11-14.

On the other hand a day long KAI referee and judges/coaches seminar and examination will be also organised on February 11.

Already 435 players from 16 UKAA affiliated districts have confirmed their participation in the championship and training camp. The championship will be played in three different age groups including Children (8-13 years), Youth (14-17 years) and Under-21 (18-20 years). The championship features a total of 65 different weight categories.

The TG Baruah Memorial Trophy along with a cash reward will be given to the best Children, Youth and Under-21 players respectively.

Among others present during the occasion was Bhuban Lahkar, working president, UKAA.