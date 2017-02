Tripura scribe Rabin Sengupta passes away

AGARTALA, Feb 7 - Rabin Sengupta (87), one of few photo journalists who had extensively covered the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, passed away in a private hospital here this morning. Sengupta had a cardiac arrest three days back. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Minister BL Saha and Dy Speaker Pabitra Kar visited his house at Madhyapara and conveyed their grief over the demise of veteran photojournalist.