When the entire government machinery is paralyzed, the best for the Nagas is to have President’s Rule and have early elections, NPCC president K Therie said while addressing media-persons at the Congress Bhavan in Kohima yesterday. He said the government has lost people’s confidence and therefore it cannot run smoothly.

“If the elected government of the State is not sensible to the people’s demand, they are unfit to rule,” Therie said and felt that fresh mandate is required for the Nagas to settle their mind.

He said the government showed its complete failure by nullifying the urban local body elections, while pointing out that the NPCC, after assessing the situation on January 12, had urged the government to postpone the election and to have wider consultations. However, he said the Congress appeal was ignored.

On the Cabinet decision to approach the Prime Minister to move an ordinance to exempt Nagaland from Part IXA of the Constitution, Therie said the State Assembly must understand the powers of the Parliament and the State, saying the Cabinet’s move would embarrass the people of Nagaland as the Nagaland Municipal Act was an Act of Nagaland Legislative Assembly.