The decision was taken in an emergency presidential council of UNC at Senapati, about 60 km north of Imphal on Tuesday. The meet was held to consider the outcome of the tripartite talk involving Centre, State and UNC in New Delhi on February 3, according to a press statement.

Manipur had been reeling under indefinite economic blockade on its National Highways – the lifelines of the State since November 1 last night, forcing the general public to face scarcity of essential items since. The blockade was called by UNC in protest against the government’s move to declare Sadar Hills and Jiribam into full-fledged districts.

Informing that the February 3 talk in Delhi had agreed that none of the parties would go to the press on sensitive matters discussed in the talk, UNC general secretary S Milan said the statement of the Chief Minister of Manipur that “the UNC protest would be called off”, is a violation of the agreement.

Reaffirming that the Nagas and their land are inseparable as the land gives identity, tradition and culture, the meet also rejected the declaration of seven new districts on December 8 last year.

“The Government of Manipur only pleaded its helplessness on taking up the core issue in the talk due to the Election Code of Conduct, which has come into effect from January 4, prohibiting any political decision for roll back or otherwise,” the UNC statement added. “The next tripartite talk for taking up the core issue was then scheduled for March 25 next.”

It said that the presidential council, therefore, reiterates the rejection of the creation of the seven new districts and resolved to continue to fight against “the insidious design of grabbing our land on the pretext of administrative convenience till the same is withdrawn.”