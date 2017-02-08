Releasing the first list of candidates along with a 35-point common minimum programme, Front convenor Dr Moirangthem Nara said that the second list of candidates will also be released soon.

Dr Nara, secretary of CPI State council, said: “It is not only for the elections, but for the future of Manipur.”

The constituent parties of LDFM include Manipur State Council of CPI, CPI (Marxist), Manipur State units of Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party and the newly-formed Manipur National Democratic Front (MNDF).

Highlighting the common minimum programme of Front, which is said to have been coined on the lines of that in Kerala, Dr Nara said that the Front will try to implement them ethically and morally.

Dr Nara said the formation of the front was necessitated due the anti-incumbency factors of the ruling parties, both at the State and Centre and also in a move “to give a new taste” in Manipur.