Reverse inclusion is the process of including typically developing children in a special education classroom in very low grades (e.g., play group).

There are several benefits of reverse inclusion. Most importantly, students with disabilities are able to make lasting friendship with typically developing students. It can also motivate them to improve their communication skills.

The inaugural ceremony for inclusive classroom was held on the Shishu Sarothi premises today. Well-known businessman Siddhartha Patni’s family distributed school bags and other accessories to the children of the play group. Founder member of Shishu Sarothi Mira Kagti was also present during the function.