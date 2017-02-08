Barnali Sharma, District Development Commissioner of Kamrup Metro; Dr Ganesh Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services; Kabir Ahmed, Inspector of Schools of Kamrup Metro; Dr JP Sarma, Sub-Divisional Medical & Health Officer and around 500 school teachers from across the district participated.

Dr Sarma said the Centre has instructed all states that all children in the age group of one to 19 years be administered Albendazole tablet during National Deworming Day, which will be marked later this week, followed by ‘mop-up’ day on February 15.

At the meeting, the teachers were oriented on the importance of deworming. Barnali Sharma requested all school teachers to cooperate in the NDD programme and said all the line departments including health, education and social welfare should work unitedly in the deworming exercise.

Dr Saikia said emergency response teams have been formed in the health blocks to meet the ill-effects following deworming of students and requested the school teachers to ensure deworming of their respective wards before February 15.