Manipuri body dist committee holds AGM



GUWAHATI, Feb 7 - The annual general meeting of the Kamrup district committee of the United Manipuri Association, Assam, was held at the Multipurpose Community Hall located at Ganeshguri here on February 5, said a press release here today. The marathon daylong meeting held in the presence of central committee president Jiten Singha, which was attended by around 200 members of the Association hailing from different villages of the district, a number of key issues were discussed including holding of election to the Manipuri Development Council, inclusion of the Manipuri community in the ST(P) category, and provision of Manipuri language teachers in the ME and High schools where a number of students are studying the Manipuri subject without teachers.