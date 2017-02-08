

Some of the charred ASTC buses. – UB Photos

Although the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as yet, authorities have ordered an inquiry, suspecting foul play.

Managing Director of ASTC AP Tiwari said that nine buses got burnt partially in the fire, of which four are still repairable. “All these buses were off the road and online tender process was on to dispose of the scrap material,” Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Director General of State Fire Service Organisation (SFSO) AP Rout informed that the fire broke around 12.30 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that as many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into action and it took them nearly one-and-a-half hours to douse the inferno. “Investigation is on to ascertain the root cause of the fire, in which 10 buses were gutted,” Rout said.