Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his budget, proposed a ‘Journalist Family Benefit Fund’ for providing suitable financial assistance to the bereaved family members of journalists losing their lives while in service due to various reasons.

Detailed guidelines of the scheme would be prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The budget also announced a media fellowship of Rs 50,000 to selected journalists for pursuing higher studies in relevant fields of journalism. Twenty such fellowships would be awarded in the year 2017-18.

For financial security to the journalists after retirement, a journalists’ pension will also be introduced from 2017-18 in the lines of literary, artiste and sports pension.