Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has decided to hold chamber hearing on February 14 to discuss certain issues regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The State Chief Secretary, Register General of India (RGI), Nodal Officer Prateek Hajela, among others, have been asked to be present in the meeting.

Describing the affidavit filed by the Union Home Ministry as an “exercise in vagueness with no specific detail”, the Division Bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman directed the Home Ministry to furnish all the details for the fencing work of the remaining 61.49-km stretch.

“We are extremely unhappy with this kind of response,” observed Justice Gogoi, directing the Union Home Ministry to file the details of the plans to set up physical barriers on the 61.49-km stretch by February 14.

In its affidavit, the Centre has said that out of 61.49-km stretch, the work on 13.38-km stretch has been undertaken and is likely to be completed by July, 2018. It excludes 0.30-km stretch of the elephant corridor.

When the court was informed that the work on 13.38-km stretch would require 18 months, the Bench asked, “Why you want 18 months?” However, the Bench was told that some time would be required for taking permission from Bangladesh.

In reply, Justice Gogoi said, “Why you need Bangladesh permission? You really don’t need such permission.”

Pointing out that the remaining 48.11-km stretch is riverine, the Home Ministry has said that a committee comprising representatives of the CPWD, BSF and Assam Government suggested that for the construction of “physical infrastructure” (barriers), there was a need to prepare a detailed project report based on hydrological data.

The court was told that “considering the geological features and the terrain, this activity itself may take considerable time” and same may take three years.

However, for covering riverine stretch by non-physical barriers, BSF is testing the available technologies through a pilot study in Jammu.

Meanwhile, about financial implications, the apex court was told that the total estimated cost was Rs 908 crore, of which the Centre has given Rs 307 crore and is going to release another tranche of Rs 100 crore, while the Assam Government has given Rs 130 crore as loan. The Nodal Officer is yet to receive the balance amount, the court was informed.

The matter is also now likely to be heard on February 14 in the chamber hearing.

Abhijit Sharma of Assam Public Works hailed the court’s views on the NRC and Indo-Bangladesh border.

Meanwhile, reacting to the court’s decision, AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya described it as a positive decision. “We have been saying that nothing is happening at the border, which was today acknowledged by the court,” he said.

“The AASU has also been raising the issue that illegal Bangladeshi migrants are trying to get their names included in the NRC,” he added.