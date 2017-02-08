“The budget was prepared by the Finance Minister with sincerity and commitment, while enduring a lot of hardship. It is in the interest of the people of the State. All sections of people will benefit from it,” Sonowal said, adding it will help in overall development of the State.

He also sought people’s cooperation to implement the schemes announced and said the government is committed to fulfil the promises made. He also hoped that the ministers will ensure time-bound implementation of the schemes under the jurisdiction of their respective departments.

State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass described the budget as ‘epoch-making’ and ‘realistic’. “A tax-free budget is rare. It focuses on financial reforms to augment revenue which is very unique,” Dass said.

Stating that the budget is a ‘historic’ one, AGP leader Ramendra Narayan Kalita said it would go a long way in resolving the key issues plaguing the State. “The people had voted for change. People’s aspirations will be fulfilled through the budget,” he said.

State Forest Minister and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Pramila Rani Brahma also termed the budget as a good one. “This has given the individual departments an independence to present our requirements. Overall, it is a good and inclusive budget,” she said.