“The budget does not say what the government did in the last five months. It has also not given focus on some key issues like unemployment, erosion, minority development, etc. The present government has even failed to fulfil the existing vacancies. How can it open new job avenues?” former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said.

Many of the announcements made in the budget, Gogoi said, were schemes of the previous Congress government. “They have only given a new look,” he said. “The State Government says there is no dearth of resources, but on ground, we see that things are not happening. That means that the government is inefficient,” the veteran Congress leader said.

He claimed income of the common man in the State was declining while the economy was going down. “There is no mention of these harsh realities in the budget. See the condition of the State hospitals, the education department... They have also said how the government managed to cope with the demonetisation move, but did not mention the loss it incurred and the hardships people faced as a result of it,” Gogoi said.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia alleged that the government had failed to meet announcements made in the last budget. “Most of the announcements mentioned in today’s budget were made in the previous budget. Promises made in the last budget have also not been fulfilled yet,” Saikia said.

AIUDF leader Hafiz Basheer Ahmed Qasimi also echoed Saikia’s tune, saying many announcements were mentioned in the last budget. “Work on most of the schemes announced in the last budget hasn’t started or is being launched now. Most of the announcements in today’s budget are similar to last budget,” he said.

The AIUDF also alleged that the budget has neglected the lower Assam region and religious minority communities. “There are some good schemes also, we will monitor how they will be executed. But on the whole, it is not an inclusive one,” Qasimi added.