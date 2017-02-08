Similarly, one-time grants of Rs 50 crore and Rs 20 crore have been allocated for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao autonomous councils respectively.

The budget allocations for the other autonomous councils are: Rs 36 crore for Lalung-Tiwa Autonomous Council, Rs 72 crore for Mising Autonomous Council, Rs 54.36 crore for Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Rs 20.35 crore for Deori Autonomous Council, Rs 33.18 crore for Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council and Rs 18 crore for Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council. These councils will also be provided Rs 5 crore each for construction of permanent secretariat buildings.