He further said that there is an impact of ‘Ankia naat’ on all modern Assamese drama and experiments are being carried out on the subject from its inception. He further cited examples of famous dramas to illustrate about the topic.

Dr Dayananda Pathak, another expert of the subject matter, stressed on opening open theatres in the colleges. He said that drama is not a theoretical matter, it should be taught through acting to the students. Only through acting, a drama could be understood properly. He also gave examples of famous dramas from abroad and said that experiments have shown that there is an impact of western thoughts on modern Assamese drama.

He also brought the reference of ‘Karengar Ligiri’, the famous play of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, where there is a triangular love. And there are many foreign plays where the same theme has been depicted before Karengar Ligiri.

Pathak also said that drama is a powerful media through which within a short period of time, actual identity of the society could be found.

Dr Pona Mahanta, another expert on the subject matter, explained about the techniques of Sankaradeva’s dramas, how he was able to express comedy through his dramas. He said that Sankaradeva wrote many famous plays, much before any foreign playwright. He also explained with illustrations the patriotism in Assamese plays. Patriotism is such a force which compels a man to perform impossible tasks, he said.

Dulal Roy, president of the Assam Natya Sanmilan in his concluding speech said that “journey in theatre is short and life in theatre is dangerous.” Drama is the mirror of life and experiments in drama means experiments of life. Dr Ramesh Talukdar, secretary of the Assam Natya Sanmilan also took part in the seminar, where was attended by a huge gathering. Dr Mukund Sarma, principal of the college earlier hoisted the flag and delivered the welcome speech and thanked the organisers for giving an opportunity for holding such a valuable seminar. Dilip Kumar Deka, secretary of the Bhabanipur Anchalik Sahitya Sabha branch anchored the programme.