As many as 34 couples tied their nuptial knot amidst cheer and jubilation.

The newly-wed were blessed with gifts from the Lion members.

It may be mentioned that Lions Club Silchar Central has been organising this event since 2004-05 and this year out of the 34 couples, one Muslim couple tied the nuptial knot following rituals as well.

Dilip Kar, president of Lions Club Silchar Central said that initially when they began, people did not know the concept. But gradually, the event is becoming popular.