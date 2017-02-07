According to Chief Executive Officer of ASAMB, Padma Nath Das, the ASAMB in the period from April, 2015, to January, 2016, collected Rs 45.33 crore as the cess, but in the period from April, 2016, to January, 2017, it has collected Rs 61.59 crore with the increase of 35.87 per cent.

The cess collection centre at GB Point in Guwahati had collected Rs 6.03 crore in the period from April, 2015, to January, 2016. But the collection of cess in the period from April, 2016, to January, 2017, is Rs 10.84 crore. Significantly, the interstate check gate at Boxirhat collected Rs 6.08 crore in this period, while the check gate at Srirampur also collected Rs 1.25 crore in the same period.