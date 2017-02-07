



The unique discipline has enabled them to put their brilliance at the world arena as the 56th session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha being held at Dhemaji bears testimony to this, said Sonowal speaking at the open session of the Sabha.

Pointing out Bodo Sahitya Sabha has taken a lead in the overall development of language and literature of Assam, Sonowal said Rupknowar Jyotiprasad Agarwala had set a target to take Assam to the world stage.

“Literature is the mirror of a society. Culture, emotion, behaviour of a society manifest through literature. Bodo Sahitya Sabha has been working for intellectual stimulation. The venue for Bodo Sahitya Sabha which has turned into a centre for integration and harmony would help to strengthen the greater Assamese society,” Sonowal said. – PTI