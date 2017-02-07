The bhakats and other visitors are received with various refreshments and meals at a common site set up in the village to receive the visitors. For that, the villagers collect rice, dal, firewood and cash from every household to meet the expenditure of the festival. When all sort of violence has gripped the society, such kind of a festival to worship human beings is considered a rare tradition in the small village.

The festival began with the sadasar sthapan at the Bor Naamghar in the morning session. The other programmes of the festival included lighting of the earthen lamp, bhakat adarani, religious procession, naam prasanga, nagara naam, among others.

The organisers of the Baranagaria Sewa festival told this correspondent that the tradition of the village completed 106 years this time. On the day, a total of 33 common sheds were erected to receive the bhakats.