The Karbi employees of different departments under KAAC observed the Rongker festival at the Council Colony. The festival was also observed in every Karbi village and individual houses of Karbi community. The Council staff gathered at the Rongker ground to perform Rongker.

During the sacrificial worship, goats and fowls were offered to the Hemphu (Almighty). Rongker festival was observed on January 5 earlier which was fixed during the ASDC-CPI(ML) regime while they were in power. But later the date of observation of Rongker festival was re-fixed to February 5, just four days after the Karbi New Year on February 1.

The Rongker festival was also observed at the Agriculture Colony near Mushroom laboratory, Diphu. Additional Director of Agriculture (Hills) NC Doley, SDAO Monuj Sangma, Assistant Agriculture Information Officer Sushil Kr Tiwari and other staff of the department also participated.

On the other hand, the 58th Hemphu Lokhimon Karcho festival was observed across the district by the followers of Hemphu Lokhimon on Sunday. The Hemphu Lokhimon is another religion embraced by the Karbis worshiping Lokhimon as their God.

The religion was founded by priest Lokhon Engti Hensek at Bokaram Tokbi village, Dolamora in Eastern Karbi Anglong on February 4, 1959. The day is also celebrated as a foundation day of the religion.

In Diphu it was also celebrated at Geeta Ashram Hemphu Lokhimon adovan, Diphu with a three day programme starting on February 4. The observation began on the evening of February 3 by cleaning the temple premises. A number of Hemphu Lokhimon devotees thronged the Geeta Ashram at Diphu for the blessings.