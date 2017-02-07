



The nearby villages like Zion, Lungkhok, Haflong Twon Kalibari etc., also organised to observe the festival in a befitting manner.

The Hrongkhols celebrate various festivals with great enthusiasm. They observe the harvest festival called Rual-Chapak or ‘Ruolsafak’ means eating meat with friends together after having harvest and also offer their gratefulness to Sun God. They invite the spring season through Parangat festival. 'Parangat' means flower. Hrongkhols observe Parangat on a full moon day. This festival begins in the evening and continues till next morning. Except the main entry to the village, all other paths remain closed for the day. They collect wild flowers from the nearby forest and thereafter they greet each other and welcome the advent of spring. They sing and dance the whole night.

Like other hill tribes, fish is a symbol of prosperity for the Hrongkhols. They present a special dance ‘Bhailam’ to some honourable persons into their village. The male dancers wear ‘Churia’, ‘Kamis’, ‘Lukom’, ‘Changkaltak’ and the female participants wear ‘Ponbomtak’, ‘Ponamnei’, ‘Kongkhit’ and ‘Thepbop’. They use ornaments called ‘Jakcher’, ‘Chumhrui’ and ‘Lirthei’. In these festivals, song and dance performances are the main attractions. The prominent folk dances of this tribal group of Dima Hasao District of Assam are Darlam, Doinkini, Rochemiam and Soksollam. They play some traditional musical instruments like Dar, Cheranda, Rochem, Theile, etc. All these songs and dances reflect the rich culture of the Hrongkhols.