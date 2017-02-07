



The central committee of Asom Sahitya Sabha has already declared that the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and all the former presidents, principal secretaries, besides hosts of dignitaries will participate in the session at Sivasagar.

The reception committee has expected participation of over 10 lakh visitors and literary lovers from all over the state during the five-day literary festival to be made more attractive by cultural extravaganza. The performing artists and teams of all the north eastern states and all ethnic groups of the state have confirmed their participation.

The reception committee is making an all-out effort to meet the dead line despite the continuing financial crises precipitated first by demonetisation and then the pandemonium in the central committee in the wake of the state-wide demand for expulsion of the principal secretary Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi.

Finally the reception committee got barely a fortnight’s time to organise the big event.

Sivasagar district administration has shouldered a creditable responsibility in bailing out the reception committee by completing the infrastructure in record time under direct supervision of the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Narayan Konwar. Thowra MLA Kushal Duwori, Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan and Jorhat MP Kamakhya Pd Tassa have been keeping constant touch with the reception committee.

Meanwhile, over 1,300 traders, book publishers and enterprises have confirmed their participation in the Sabha session in Jereng Pathar, Mrigen Saikia, coordinator, on behalf of the reception committee said today.