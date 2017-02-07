Backed by the largest turnout this season so far, the Reds scored the lone goal through striker Aser Dipanda Dicka, who put the hosts in front in the 51st minute for his sixth goal of the season.

A strong visiting squad required Lajong to pull out their best defensive performance of the year and it was no easier for the home team to score.

Rupert Nongrum, Isaac Vanmalsawma, captain Nim Dorjee Tamang and Samuel Shadap were involved in the thick of the action, but it was Vishal Kaith who was adjudged the Hero of the Match after pulling off two stunning saves.

After a few early look-ins for the crowd favourites, Churchill had one of their best opportunities when their Trinidad and Tobago forward Anthony Wolfe fired the ball just over the crossbar. The visitors had a couple of other chances with Vishal collecting a long drive from Richard Costa in the 21st minute and Nim Dorjee putting the ball out after a dangerous move forward by the Goans soon after. – Agencies