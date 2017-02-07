Lalchan Ali wins marathon

Correspondent

DERGAON, Feb 6 - Lalchan Ali of Mahatoli Boko in Kamrup district won the third All Assam Aashray Open Prize Money Marathon on Sunday. The competition organised by Aashray of Dergaon from Golaghat Pulibor to Dergaon Chariali with the motto ‘Let us share in environment protection’ for a total of 21 kilometre was participated by more than two hundred players from across the State. The competition was inaugurated by Arupjyoti Barman, ADC, Golaghat at Pulibar Tiniali. Lalchan completed the race in 1 hour 6 minutes 47 seconds while Samidul Islam also from Boko completed in 1 hour 9 minutes 55 seconds to be content with the silver.