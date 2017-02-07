Three events were played today in the men’s team event in which ONGC defeated EIL 2-0, GAIL got the better of HPCL 2-0, OIL beat NRL (1) 2-0 while IOCL outplayed NRL (2) 2-0.

In the veteran’s team event, BPCL defeated HPCL 2-1, ONGC beat NRL 2-0 while GAIL got the better of IOCL 2-0.

In the Women’s team event, IOCL defeated EIL 2-0.

The men’s and veteran’s open singles will get underway from tomorrow.