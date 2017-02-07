Chess learning centres opened



GUWAHATI, Feb 6 - The Assam Chess Club, a unit of city-based sports promotion NGO Akshayam has opened two new chess learning centres at Christianbasti and Downtown respectively from February. The club established in the year 2006 is already having its main centre at Aarohon, Beltola and has been promoting the game of chess in the region by organising a number of State, national and international level chess tournaments, workshops and seminars besides providing regular coaching to the young talents, stated a press release.