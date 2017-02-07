Electing to bat, TNT Sputnik CC could only manage 104 runs in 29.4 overs. Tarique Siddique top scored for his side with an unbeaten 35. Raj Agarwal returned with figures of four wickets for 30 in his quota of eight overs while Kalyan Gogoi bagged two wickets for 17 runs in his quota of overs.

In reply, City Cricket Club batsmen eased past the target losing four wickets in 17.3 overs. Shuhel Rahman scored 27 runs while Manashjyoti Gogoi contributed an unbeaten 23 runs. Amiangshu Sen picked up two wickets for 27 runs in his five overs. Raj Agarwal walked away with the man of the match honour for his fine show with the ball.

Brief scores: TNT Sputnik CC 104 in 29.4 overs (Tarique Siddique 35 n.o, Chaman Pushp 15, Aditya Singhania 14; Raj Agarwal 4/30, Kalyan Gogoi 2/17). City Cricket Club 105/4 in 17.3 overs (Shuhel Rahman 27, Manashjyoti Gogoi 23 n.o, Romario Sharma 22; Amiangshu Sen 2/27).

Today’s match: Gauhati Town Club vs TNT Sputnik CC, Shillong.