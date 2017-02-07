

Medal winners along with guests of the RG Baruah-TG Baruah Memorial In-House Sports meet 2016 at The Assam Tribune campus in Guwahati, on Monday. – AT Photo

The ceremony was presided over by the club president Hiranya Kumar Barman. Noted sports organiser Balendra Mohan Chakraborty and senior sports journalist Subodh Malla Baruah graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

During his speech, Balendra Mohan Chakraborty laid stress on the fact that such activities should not be limited inside the organisation but also should go beyond it. Subodh Malla Baruah also spoke on the occasion. Both of them also gave away the prizes to the winners.

Earlier, Debasish Sinha, general secretary, Assam Tribune Sports Club gave details on the agenda of the meeting.

Hiranya Kumar Barman, president, Assam Tribune Sports Club winded-up the meet with the presidential address.

Results: RG Baruah Memorial Carron (singles) – champion: Kangkan Das; runner-up: Debasish Sinha. RG Baruah Memorial Carron (doubles) – champion: Debasish Sinha and Akhtar Ali; runner-up: Bipul Sarma and Bipul Das. TG Baruah Memorial Chess – champion: Debasish Sinha; runner-up: Bubul Sinha. TG Baruah Memorial Auction Bridge – champion: Jiten Kalita and Amol Bhowmik; runner-up: Hemanta Tamuly and Ranjen Rajbongshi.