The CMO also stated that the emergency meeting of the Cabinet on Saturday had decided to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister demanding amendment of the Constitution of India so as to exempt the State from the applicability of Part IX A of the Constitution immediately through an ordinance.

The Cabinet also decided to request PM to impress upon Myanmar Government not to construct any fencing along the border in order to uphold the age-old traditional landholding system of the Nagas living on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, Naga Hoho has demanded that the State Government “gracefully” step down if the leaders have any conscience.

When the government “does not listen to the voice of the people, it has “lost the moral right to govern the people”, the Naga Hoho said in a statement.

NPF Central general secretary Besupra Swuro has informed that he has resigned from his post on February 4 on moral grounds, stating that he was “unable to adhere to the directive of the party in the matter of urban local body elections in Nagaland.