Newmai News
AIZAWL, Feb 6 - Special Team of Aizawl-based 39 Assam Rifles has arrested leaders of an underground group known as United Democratic Liberation Army (UDLA) in a swift operation launched on February 3, Assam Rifles said in an official statement today.
The daring act was carried out at inter-State boundary of Mizoram-Assam by the Assam Rifles jawans. The arrested militant leaders were identified as Raj Kumar Riang, Army chief, UDLA, Mela Rai Riang and Neta Rai Riang, finance secretary.
The apprehended rebel leaders were handed over to Assam Police for further actions.