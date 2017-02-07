The awards aim not only to boost the morale of the State Government employees by recognising their hard work and innovative work done by them, but is also expected to bring in a productive work culture.

The award consists of a medal, a scroll and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for an individual and Rs 5 lakh for an organisation/group or team, according to a CMO release today. The award will be considered on the basis of implementation of innovative schemes or projects, showing innovation and adaptation to meet the stakeholders’ requirement, building up perceptible system changes and institutions.

The award also aims to honour civil servants and government employees who make public service delivery system efficient, corruption-free, including speedy and judicious execution of works. Extraordinary performance in emergent situations like floods, earthquakes etc shall also form the basis of being eligible for this award.

The award will be given for setting high standards of leadership quality, improving employees’ motivation and setting high standards of services and continued improvement. Further, the award is to acknowledge the mission mode implementation of schemes prioritised by the State and Central Governments, the release added.