Some places within the main town have already witnessed two-three days of irregular water supply. The administration has, however, downplayed the crisis stating that the crisis was due to repair works being undertaken by PHE.

“We have not got water over the past three days. While PHE supply is virtually non-existent, the GHADC water supply has also become irregular. We don’t know what the coming dry months will bring for the people of the town,” said KP Gupta, a resident of the main bazaar area.

Tura has been experiencing water crisis over the past decades mainly due to problems of water planning, population growth as well as catchment areas being under threat due to jhumming and tree felling.

With rains being deficient last year, people are worried that things could go from bad to worse unless nature intervenes to provide early rains.

“The situation is pretty bad in terms of rainfall as rains only happened towards the latter part of 2016. We expect the crisis to be worse than last year and are working to ensure the deficit can be managed properly,” said West Garo Hills DC, Pravin Bakshi. He, however, stated that the lack of water in some areas is due to repair work being undertaken.