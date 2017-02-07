“The party will be strengthened with the entry of a senior politician like Radhabinodji,” said Madhav while addressing the reception function at the pasty’s office here. Radhabinod was the CM of the State in 2001. But his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led coalition government was short lived for barely three months.

He was elected from the prestigious Thangmeiband seat in Imphal West district for five times since 1980. He was elected last in 2007 on NCP ticket.

The BJP had opened its account in the 60-member Manipur Assembly after late E Kunjakishore Singh won from Yaiskul constituency in mid nineties. Later, the party had won six and four seats in the 2000 and 2002 polls respectively.