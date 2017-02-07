The State goes to the polls on March 4 and 8.

Meanwhile, major political parties like the Congress and BJP are going to be the key players in the ensuing State Assembly election. A political analyst here has predicted a straight battle between Congress and BJP in the valley.

“There will be a direct fight between the Congress and BJP in the valley and a triangular contest among Congress, Naga People’s Front (NPF) and BJP in the hills. But the actual battle will take place between NPF and BJP in the Naga-dominated districts,” he said.

In the Kuki-majority hill districts, he said, there will be a close fight between the Congress and BJP.

With the Congress trying to retain power, the party draws its strength mainly from the valley. The opposition BJP has been making efforts to make inroads into the State. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has been at the helm of running a Congress Government. He is contesting the polls from Thoubal, a seat he has been holding for three straight terms.

Human rights activist Irom Sharmila is pitted against Ibobi Singh in the polls. Sharmila will contest from Thoubal on the ticket of People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) which has announced to field its nominees in at least 10 seats.

Hill based organisations are generally critical of the Manipur Government saying it is influenced by the valley based organisations. The sensitive State has witnessed polarisation of its society and polity over different issues. If any party wants to claim power in the House, the Naga-majority constituencies in the hill districts will play a crucial role.

Campaigning for the Assembly election had been moving at a slow pace, but now the activity is gradually picking up after the BJP and Congress declared their prospective nominees for the 60 seats.

The second phase of Manipur polls on March 8 will cover 22 Assembly constituencies. A total of 18,07,843 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the two-phase election for which 2,794 polling stations will be set up.

In the run up to the election, candidates in Manipur generally carry out door-to-door campaigning. Road shows, rallies and meetings are also held as part of the electoral campaigning. Light refreshments are given to all at the end of the campaign.