The State level inaugural function of the Week was held at Lal Thanhawla Auditorium here. Addressing the inaugural function, the Chief Minister expressed grave concern that the State accounts for the most number of forest fire incident in the country.

Environment, Forests & Climate Change Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte said that it is necessary that the people in the State be a model for others not in extinguishing forest fire but in preventing it.

During 2016, there were 98 villages not abiding with the deadline set for ‘slash and burn’ and there were 298 fire incidents. From 2009 till last year, 14 lives were lost due to forest burning for jhum.