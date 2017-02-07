At a meeting on Saturday night, the State Cabinet decided to submit a memorandum to resolve the contentious issue of 33 per cent reservation for women in civic bodies through an ordinance.

In a statement, NTAC convenor KT Vilie and secretary CT Jamir said the decision to seek the PM’s intervention came as a shocking news not only to NTAC but also to right thinking citizens of the State, as people of Nagaland are aware that the Nagaland Assembly is “empowered to make laws and amend them as per the need of the State.”

“What is most shocking is that forgetting this fact for reasons best known to the Cabinet, it has proposed to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minster to amend Part IX A of the Constitution,” the statement said.

According to NTAC, such a move by the Cabinet is “sheer mockery” of the State Assembly itself, democracy and people of the State. It said the Cabinet decision has only confirmed the urgency of the demand in seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister “before further damage to the State is committed.”

Apex Naga tribe organisations have been unrelenting in their demands on beleaguered Chief Minister to step down along with his Cabinet for betraying the January 30 tripartite agreement and the deaths of two youths in police firing in Dimapur on January 31.

Meanwhile, the indefinite total ban on all government offices and government-registered vehicles mainly in Kohima, Dimapur, Wokha and later followed by other districts continued on Monday.

The NTAC has appealed to all government servants and general public to continue to extend their cooperation to the ongoing people’s

movement.