



Erendro, who will contest the Thangmeiband seat in Imphal West district, said, “Whistle is symbolic for whistleblower, something the party is. We will blow the whistle to ignite a peoples resurgence to fight for justice, and also neutralise the psychological fear associated with the sound of the whistle which is used by the Army deployed under AFSPA, and cops.”

“Whistle is also symbolic to tell the corrupt in Manipur that their time is up. The whistle is also a wake-up call for the youth of the land to take things in our own hands to transform our reality”, he added.

On Friday, a large number of women turned up to hear the PRJA co-convener Sharmila who is contesting against Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh from Thoubal seat.

Resignations: A good number of aspiring candidates for the ensuing Manipur Assembly elections have resigned both from Congress and BJP following denial of party tickets.

Former Minister and general secretary of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar, who represents Keishamthong seat in Imphal West district, resigned from Congress and joined the National People’s Party (NPP).

“Even though I have been denied Congress ticket, people of my constituency gave their consent to me to join NPP”, former Education Minister Jayantakumar said. Former NCP MLA L Ibomcha who recently joined the Congress party, got the Congress ticket for Keishamthong seat. BJP State secretary O Malesh also resigned from the party on Sunday.