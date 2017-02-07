The Supreme Court, by its verdict on the PIL filed by the student body’s central executive committee in 2014, has directed the Central government to restrict such private engineering and medical entrance coaching centres. The apex court, while observing that considering entrance tests as the sole criterion for admission is primarily faulty, directed the Central government to put in a mechanism to regulate the functioning of these coaching centres, said the student body in a statement here today.

It is alleged that most of these institutions have become money-minting machines, with no check on the quality of education. Even though the apex court has observed that these coaching centres cannot be ‘closed’ at this juncture, since many students are dependent on them, it is due to the dual system of school education that these centres are mushrooming, the SFI stated in the release.

“The government cannot shy away from its responsibility of giving quality school education, so that students do not have to depend on the private coaching centres. The struggle against the mushrooming of the coaching centres in essence is also a struggle for a quality, common school system,” it said.

The SFI will launch a democratic movement to compel the government to implement the Supreme Court decision, stated the release issued by Kashyap Choudhury, president and Nirangkush Nath, secretary of the SFI State committee.