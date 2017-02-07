Forty-four-year-old Mira Sarkar of Pandu New Colony was knocked down by a city bus at Adabari Tiniali while she was crossing the road. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The bus and driver, who was beaten up by locals, have been kept in police custody.

A commerce student of Swadeshi Academy, Jitul Kalita was killed when he was hit by a dumper at Ghoramara under Hatigaon Police Station. The victim was riding a scooty when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sharma, a 25-year-old youth of Kalipur in Bhootnath area was drowned when he went to take bath in the Brahmaputra today. His body was later found by police and an NDRF team, sources said.