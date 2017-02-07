Addressing a press conference here today, authorities of the hospital said they have taken a holistic approach towards the care of the patient bringing diagnostic, therapeutic and rejuvenation services together.

The main focus will remain on the patient while ensuring transparent communication with the patient and their relatives, said Dr Himadri Barthakur, executive director and spokesperson of the Ayursundra Superficiality Hospital. She further said that the organisation is geared up towards ensuring the highest quality of medical care at all times.

Ayursundra Superficiality Hospital also makes available 24x7 cardiac cares, including emergency angioplasty for heart attack. It will also provide the most modern facilities for radiology and pathology.