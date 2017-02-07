Essay and drawing competitions were organised as a part of the programme, along with cultural items and drama. Daisy Sastri, president of the NDRF Wives’ Welfare Association, 1st BN NDRF, distributed gifts to children who participated in the competitions. Altogether 120 NDRF wives and 65 girls participated in the programme.

“The 1st Bn NDRF is creating massive public awareness to ensure participation of the local community on the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ through raksha bandhan, award function for women, dance and drama competition and similar other programmes,” according to a statement.