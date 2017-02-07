Nirupama Borgohain, novelist and journalist, and Dr Nirmal Kumar Choudhury, former Director of Technical Education and former Vice Chancellor of the Gauhati University, were felicitated during the event.

“It is our honour to express our gratitude to these icons for their significant contribution to society. As a token of gratitude, GNRC will bear their healthcare expenses for their lifetime,” Satabdee Borah, Chief Executive Officer, GNRC Hospitals, Six Mile, said.

GNRC also felicitated the best employees of the hospital.