In a Lok Sabha reply to a question, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman said that the total estimated trade between India and Myanmar through the North East has grown from Rs. 7,752.72 lakh to Rs. 14,452.26 lakh between 2013-14 and 2015-16.

The objectives of Act East Policy include deepening of economic cooperation and expanding trade with countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The process facilitates bilateral trade from the North East.

Some of the steps taken for promoting trade from the North East region, particularly to Myanmar include shifting barter trade to normal trade, besides expansion of all tradeable commodities

Increasing trade through sea route by harnessing the proposed Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport facility, better land connectivity through India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and improving the land connectivity on the Indian side through widening of the Imphal – Moreh road.

Other measures include comprehensive telecom development plan for North East, initiation of better banking facility, expansion of rail network in the region, Land Customs Stations (LCS) at Moreh, Zokhawthar and Champhai, establishment of border haats and Integrated Check Post at Moreh.