The Sabha’s in-charge secretary Abani Mohan Sahariya said, “all should forget the past” and the reception committee of the session should invite all past office-bearers, including Rajbongshi, to the session with due respect.

“We have been trying to impress upon the reception committee to invite all former office-bearers, including former president Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora and secretary general Paramananda Rajbongshi,” Sahariya said at a press conference here, indicating that failing to do so could have adverse consequences on the upcoming session.

The reception committee of the centenary session is against inviting the controversial former secretary general.

Former Sabha president Dr Lakshmi Nandan Bora, however, refused to share his views on the issue, saying he would speak on the matter after discussing with other former Sabha presidents.

Bora also claimed that the controversy and conflict that had blighted the Sabha in the last few days had subsided now and there is an attempt to bring all under the same roof for the betterment of the literary body.

Dr Bora, the senior-most in the panel of former presidents, will preside over the first session of the centenary convention, it has been decided.

He also said the future of the Sabha will depend on the decision taken at the crucial delegates’ session at Jerenga Pathar.

Meanwhile, the in-charge secretary said on February 9, the second day of the centenary session, a panel will be constituted to draft the constitution of the literary body.