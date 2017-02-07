



The scam relates to the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Supplementary Nutrition Programme in the State during the last 10/12 years. A slew of anomalies and financial irregularities have been detected by the investigators probing the scam.

Neog was questioned by an SP-led three-member team, which included a women officer, for over two hours at the PWD Inspection Bungalow located at Amingaon.

Neog was given the liberty to pick a place where she could be questioned.

“She cooperated with the investigators. We asked her about her responsibilities and role as a Minister. We also asked about the irregularities detected so far. We will examine the details she provided and compile other evidences. If needed, we will question her again,” officials told The Assam Tribune.

The investigators are also looking into the property details of the three former ministers.

The investigators indicated that the former ministers might be summoned again for questioning at a later stage.

Official sources said six former directors of the Social Welfare department have been summoned by the anti-corruption bureau for questioning in the case.

The investigation into the scam was launched following an FIR lodged by the Director of the Social Welfare Department. The FIR was filed after an internal inquiry by the Social Welfare Department detected a number of irregularities a few months back.