

A sea of humanity at the 86th session of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha at the Ramananda Samannay Kshetra at Gopalpur, near Gohpur in Biswanath district, on Monday. – UB Photos A sea of humanity at the 86th session of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha at the Ramananda Samannay Kshetra at Gopalpur, near Gohpur in Biswanath district, on Monday. – UB Photos

Speaking at the 86 th annual session of the Sankardeva Sangha at Gohpur today, Sonowal said, “Our Government is committed to follow the spirit of Srimanta Sankaradeva in letter and spirit to make Assam an inclusive and prosperous State where even the poorest of the poor can lead a life of dignity”.

Sonowal also said that Srimanta Sankaradeva personified a life based of high moral values and hence became a spiritual guru of the world. He also advocated for organising socio-cultural congregation of Sankardeva Sangha at all places where Srimanta Sankaradeva made his footprints and take his spiritual brilliance to the global arena.

Responding to Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha’s request of earmarking the plot of land allotted to Sankardeva University, the Chief Minister assured to take a tangible step in this regard and vowed to make the university a world class venue for spiritual teachings.

Commenting on the State Government’s commitment for giving rise to a pollution-free State, Sonowal said that the Government is committed to work for a serene environment based on Sankaradev’s ideals. Lauding Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha’s gesture of presenting saplings to every delegate present at the session, Sonowal said that this will have a very far-reaching impact on the young generation.

Reiterating that Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha has a major role in fostering peace and harmony, the Chief Minister commented that Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha has been working impressively in complementing the Government’s priority of strengthening unity amidst diversities.