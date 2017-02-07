In a written reply to a question in the State Legislative Assembly today, State Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta today said that 100 Foreigners Tribunals have been functioning in the State for detection and deportation of foreigners.

On behalf of the Minister for Implementation of the Assam Accord and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mahanta stated that as part of action taken so far for implementation of the Accord, different political parties, Sahitya Sabhas, youth organizations, AASU and reputed NGOs have been requested to furnish their suggestions for preparation of definition of ‘Assamese people’ in meetings held from time to time. But, besides a few organizations, suggestions from other organizations have not been received and the matter is under consideration of the Cabinet Sub-Committee at present.

Replying to the query of MLA Phani Bhushan Chowdhury, the Minister stated that the MD of Ashok Paper Mill (APM) forwarded the proposal of AIDC Ltd for utilization of the land of APM at Jogighopa for development of a joint industrial cluster project, which is under consideration of the State government.

The Minister further informed the House that the Credit-Deposit ratio for the State of Assam was 50.42 per cent on March 3, 2016.

On the issue of sealing the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam, the State Government maintained that of the 280.06 kilometre long Indo-Bangla border, 71.41 kilometre fencing work is yet to be done. Out of this, 6.5 kilometre length is land area and the rest is riverine or char areas and culverts and bridges. Of the open land border, 3.5 kilometre is under Karimganj town area and discussion is going on between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for settling dispute. For rest three kilometres under Karimganj district area, the work will start after the land acquisition process is completed.