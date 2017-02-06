BJ Phukan takes over as NRL Director (Tech)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 5 - Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan has taken over as Director (Technical) Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) with effect from February 1, 2017. Before assuming the charge of Director (Technical), he held the position of GM (Operations) in NRL. Phukan completed his BE in Mechanical Engineering from Assam Engineering College, Guwahati in 1990. Earlier, he did his schooling from Cotton Collegiate School, Guwahati and his pre-degree from Cotton College, Guwahati. He started his career in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Assam Oil Division) in 1990 and subsequently joined NRL in 1999, where he worked in various departments including marketing, technical services and operations.