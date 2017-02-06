Having launched the book in the presence of Bahar Uddin, senior journalist and editor of Arambha magazine and MM Iqbal, First Secretary of Bangladesh High Commission, as well as Subhankar Dey, one of the proprietors of Dey’s Publications, the publisher of the translation, Dr Chakraborty stated, “Women in India are still not free from domination perpetuated by the social fabric of the country. Even on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Madame Curie, the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize, neither any event or discussion has been initiated nor any book published in Kolkata or elsewhere in the country. On the other hand, the nature of suppression imposed on women too has no definite character. Ranging from social conservatism to the setup and management at the national level, they are under domination at different levels. Within such a context, Rudrani Sarma has admirably compiled a series of different narratives of domination perpetrated over women.”

In the course of discussion at this book launch event, Dr Chakraborty expressed his familiarity with the literary works of Rudrani Sarma alias Dr Anuradha Sarma, for having been closely associated with Gauhati University where Dr Sarma is an Associate Professor in the Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies. Senior journalist Bahar Uddin, who was the Special Guest on the occasion, stated that the people in India are not yet free from the ideological pull of colonialism and therefore, while talking about literatures other than their own, they inevitably think about Western literatures. Wheareas the translations of literary works from our neighbour states would further strengthen the sense of national integration. Chief Guest MM Iqbal noted that through this endeavour on the part of Dey’s Publications, Rudrani Sarma has been introduced not only to the readers in West Bengal, but to a wider readership across the national boundary in Bangladesh. This was stated in a press release.